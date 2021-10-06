Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.25

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

About Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

