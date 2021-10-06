Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,893. Universal has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Universal worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

