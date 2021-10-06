United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,218 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902,141. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

