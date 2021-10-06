United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Brad Martz purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $25,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIHC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

