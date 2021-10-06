Unifty (NIF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178,816.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $19.17 or 0.00034824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $22.58 million and approximately $178,816.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00059197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00130772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,005.45 or 0.99940457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.70 or 0.06336872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars.

