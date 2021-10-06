UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,806. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

