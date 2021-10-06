UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.51 ($14.71).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

