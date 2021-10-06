Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.