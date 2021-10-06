UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in UGI by 143.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UGI by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,509. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.