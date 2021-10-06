UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

