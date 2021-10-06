UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TELNY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

