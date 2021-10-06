UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have outperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients better. Its efforts to expand operations by entering into partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position keep us encouraged. Cost discipline efforts will support the company's financials. However, appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies poses a headwind. Net interest income (NII) remains under pressure due to low the interest-rate environment in the domestic economy. Further, fundamental changes in the laws and regulations affecting financial institutions can have an adverse impact on its business. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities are also concerning for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

UBS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. 66,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,566. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UBS Group by 12,288.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 189,499.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 2,029,539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 179.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

