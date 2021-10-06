Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.