U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

USX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of USX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 2,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $429.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

