Tutor Perini Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 1,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,744. The company has a market cap of $661.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

