Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Tutor Perini worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $679.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

