Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 0.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 12,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TJX traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

