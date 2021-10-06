Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,850 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises approximately 4.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Alliance Data Systems worth $96,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $92,574,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 447,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 290,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 577.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,132 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE ADS traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.45. 634,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

