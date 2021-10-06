Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TMPM stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMPM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $835,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.