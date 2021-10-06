Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TRKNY remained flat at $$1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

