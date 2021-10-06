Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD remained flat at $$39.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 231,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

