Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes $48,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,993,408. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

