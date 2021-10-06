Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $348.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.70. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

