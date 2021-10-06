Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $508,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.