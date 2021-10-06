Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $200,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of API. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $116,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 226.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agora by 563.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after buying an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $66,012,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 8,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

