Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 82,428 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. 1,450,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,300,966. The company has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.