TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43.

TTEC has increased its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

