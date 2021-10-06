TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:TTGPF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

