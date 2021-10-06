TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Barings Participation Investors comprises 1.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Barings Participation Investors Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

