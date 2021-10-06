Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

TCNNF stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

