Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tronox by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 52,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,845. Tronox has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

