Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 29,249 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 816,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,777,541. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

