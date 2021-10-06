Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.04 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

IR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. 47,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

