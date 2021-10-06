Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,521 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 171,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.