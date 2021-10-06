Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 put options.

Shares of BW traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,745. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.