Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 put options.
Shares of BW traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,745. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
