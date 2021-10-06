Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $172.14

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.14, but opened at $165.23. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $166.22, with a volume of 5,917 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

