Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Topcon has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

