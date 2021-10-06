Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 343.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

