Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $16,704,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

