Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 591,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

