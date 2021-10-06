Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.10. 1,449,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,441. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

