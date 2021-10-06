Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.69. 174,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

