Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 119.8% in the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 637,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 347,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 1,916,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,318. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

