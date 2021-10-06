Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.40. 1,088,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

