Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,460,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,211. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

