Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,441. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $113.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.