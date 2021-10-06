Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,431.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,291.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 240.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

