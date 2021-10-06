Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,316 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,316 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 157.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. 45,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.