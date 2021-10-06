Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of SHOP traded up $28.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,346.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,426. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,488.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,348.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

