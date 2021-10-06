Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.78. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $508.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

